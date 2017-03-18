Uttar Pradesh: Five on train footboard injured after goods train scrapes past

Representational image. Representational image.

Five people sitting on the footboard of the Satyagrah Express suffered leg injuries after a goods train on the adjacent track scraped past at the railway station at Sitapur. The incident took place at around midnight when the train, on its way to New Delhi, was changing tracks, police said.

Vijay Tiwari, Harenaam, Amresh Kumar, Tej Maurya and Irshaad, who were all sitting near the door of general compartment, received injuries in their legs. They were rushed to the district hospital and later referred to the trauma center in Lucknow. An inquiry has been initiated into the incident, Railway officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now