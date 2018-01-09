Uttar Pradesh: Fire at Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital, no casualty

Fire breaks out at the principal office at BRD Medical college. Fire breaks out at the principal office at BRD Medical college.

A fire in Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur Monday gutted the principal’s office and an adjacent record room containing documents. No loss of life has been reported. The state-run hospital and district administration have ordered probes.

The hospital made headlines in August when over 60 children admitted there died within five days, allegedly due to lack of supply of liquid oxygen. The state government had claimed the deaths were caused by medical reasons.

Asked what documents were kept in the almirahs that were gutted, principal Ganesh Kumar said: “I have recently taken charge and am not exactly aware of this. I have asked my staff to make a list. Roughly, we could say that there were annual confidential reports of doctors, documents related to projects like Swachh Abhiyan.”

SP district chief Prahlad Yadav suspected that it was an act of sabotage to destroy documents related to provision of oxygen in the hospital and files pertaining to its short supply that allegedly led to deaths of the children. —WITH PTI

