Uttar Pradesh: Fifty-Two injured as bus overturns in Balrampur

At least 52 people suffered injuries after a bus overturned near Pilibhit village at Balrampur on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred this afternoon when the bus, which apparently lost control, overturned, they said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where condition of seven was stated to be critical, officials said.

The people on board the bus were going to attend a religious function in nearby Gonda district, they said.

A probe is on in the matter.

