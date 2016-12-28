Uttar Pradesh: Fathers kill couple in Firozabad, held

THE BODIES of a 20-year-old youth and his 16-year-old cousin, who were allegedly in love, were found in a well in Sirsaganj area of Firozabad district on Tuesday. Claiming it to be a case of honour killing, police arrested the fathers of both the deceased, who were shot dead. The deceased, Krishna Kumar alias Ravi and Pravesh — residents of Naglapura village — were reportedly tied to a tree before they were killed, said police. While Ravi was a student of Class XII, Pravesh was studying in Class X.

Ravi’s father Shiv Nath (50) and Pravesh’s father Gauri Shankar (46) were arrested on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. A countrymade pistol used in the crime was also recovered.

“On December 24, farmers Shiv Nath and Gauri Shankar filed separate complaints claiming that their son Ravi and daughter Pravesh, respectively, have been missing since they left their homes on December 23 evening,” Firozabad ASP Amar Singh said.

Early Tuesday, villagers informed the police that bodies of a girl and a youth have been spotted inside a well — located at a distance of 1 km from Naglapur village. The bodies were recovered and the deceased were identified as Ravi and Pravesh. While they were shot in the stomach, their throats were slit with sharp-edged weapons, said the ASP.

“Police suspected that the fathers were behind the incident… Since the very beginning, their statements about the sequence events were different… They later confessed to have killed their children in a fit of anger. Gauri Shankar said that late December 23, he had caught his daughter and Ravi in an objectionable position on the terrace of his house. He beat them up and called Shiv Nath to his house. Both initially tried to convince Ravi and Pravesh that they were relatives and their act would damage the honour of both families. But the two did not relent,” said Singh.

Sirsaganj police Station House Officer Brajveer Singh added: “The accused then decided to kill their children. They took them outside the village, where Ravi and Pravesh were tied to trees near a well. Both were shot dead and to ensure that they are dead, the accused slit their throats with a blade before dumping the bodies in the well.” When contacted, Firozabad SP Himanshu Kumar said, “We suspect more persons were involved in the murders… Officials are questioning the accused.”