Uttar Pradesh: Family claims man lynched, cops say no evidence yet

Three days after a man died of injuries in Shahjahanpur, his family on Friday alleged that he was attacked and murdered by a mob after his motorcycle allegedly hit and injured a cyclist. The police said they have no evidence of any attack and have registered the case as death in an accident.

The alleged incident took place when Sabi Ahmed (60) and his neighbour Azmatullah (57), who was riding pillion, hit Sunil (25) in Madanpur police station area on Tuesday. While Sabi died in a Bareilly hospital the same night, Azmatullah is undergoing treatment in a Shahjahanpur hospital. Sunil has been admitted to a Bareilly hospital; his condition is stated to be stable.

SHO of Madanpur police station Om Prakash Gautam said, “Sabi Ahmed’s son Shareef Ahmed lodged a complaint against Sunil on charges, including causing death by negligence, and stated that the death occurred due to Tuesday’s accident. Now families of Sabi Ahmed and Azmatullah are alleging that both were beaten up by relatives of Sunil after the accident took place.”

There has been no complaint from Sunil’s family so far.

Shaqeer Ahmed, another son of Sabi, told The Indian Express, “I have been telling the police that my father died after he was beaten by a group of people. But the police are not registering a murder case. My brother had agreed on the FIR over charges of death caused due to the accident, after the police assured us of altering the case into that of murder if they get evidence of an attack.”

