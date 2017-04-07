Uttar Pradesh: Ex-OSD’s son held for killing stepmother

Sunita Mishra Sunita Mishra

THE SON of former Assembly Speaker’s officer-on-special-duty (OSD) on Thursday afternoon allegedly bludgeoned to death his stepmother in Viram Khand area of Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, reportedly over a property dispute.

Police said the accused, Vinod Mishra (35), is the son of R C Mishra, who was the OSD to former Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey. The deceased has been identified as Sunita (39), Mishra’s second wife.

Mishra has two sons, Vinod and Manoj, from his first wife Gayatri.

Circle Officer Satyasen Yadav said: “Prima facie a dispute over property appears to be the trigger behind the incident. A complaint has been lodged by R C Mishra stating that he was asked to come home by Antara. When he reached home, he found Sunita and Vinod injured.” Sunita was rushed to the hospital, were she was declared brought dead, said police.

Sources in Vidhan Sabha secretariat said Mishra retired from service about four years ago but was later appointed on the temporary post of OSD to Pandey.

