Wanted criminal shot dead in encounter

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a local Samajwadi Party leader was killed in an encounter in which three policemen were also injured, the police said on Monday. The encounter took place late last night. On a tip off, a team comprising policemen and SOG rushed to the Kakraiya canal bridge here and challenged four motorcycle-borne persons, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.

In the exchange of fire, the alleged criminal who sustained injuries was arrested and rushed to hospital where he later died while others managed to escape, the SSP said, adding the deceased was identified as Sunder Singh, carrying a cash reward of Rs 15,000 on his head.

Sunder Singh had allegedly shot dead local SP leader Rajbir Singh on May 30 and was arrested on June 16 but had fled from police custody while being taken to court later, the SSP said.

A pistol, a country-made weapon and a bike have been recovered from the encounter site, the SSP added.

Three policemen including the station officer of Bakewar police station, Alok Rai were injured in the encounter late last night and admitted to hospital.

