Ensure unhindered movement of emergency vehicles, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File/Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File/Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure unhindered movement of vehicles of emergency services during VVIP movement in the state. Officials have been asked to make available alternative routes for movement of vehicles of emergency services like ambulances and fire service at the time of deciding the route of VVIP movement. “Incidents of hindrances in movement of emergency services have come to light during VVIP movement”, an official statement quoting the chief minister said.

In the directives sent to all district magistrates and police chiefs, the chief minister has instructed that movement of emergency vehicles should not be hindered at any cost during the VVIP movement.

The officials have been asked to get the traffic diversion and alternative routes published in newspapers a day before the VVIP visit for the convenience of people besides issuing alerts on the website and app of the traffic police and on social media sites.

The officials have also been asked to provide a copy of the traffic diversion plan to the CMS of major hospitals, nursing homes, nursing home associations, IMA officials and control rooms of emergency ambulance services so that they can instruct their drivers about the same, the statement said.

The detailed directives in this regard to DMs and police chiefs have been issued by the principal secretary, home in pursuance of Chief Minister’s directives.

