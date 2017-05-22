Uttar Pradesh: Eleven bogies of train derail, no casualties

A probe is underway to find out the cause of the derailment. (Source: ANI) A probe is underway to find out the cause of the derailment. (Source: ANI)

Eleven bogies of the Lucknow-bound Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Lucknow AC Superfast Express derailed near Unnao railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Railways said that no passenger was injured. This is the sixth such incident in the state in seven months. Northern Railways’ (NR) Divisional Railway Manager (Lucknow) Satish Kumar said a probe is underway to find out the cause of the derailment. NR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Neeraj Sharma said the train, which was coming from Mumbai, derailed around 1.42 pm.

DG (Railways) Gopal Gupta said, “Trains including non-stop ones, have passed the spot every half-an-hour since morning. Two bolts were also found at the site, indicating they could have broken due to pressure. We cannot say as of now if there was any sabotage as investigation is yet to be done.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now