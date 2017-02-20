Top stories at 9 pm, February 20: Campaigning in UP gets personal, Kerala CM assures stern action in actress molestation case, Ben Stokes goes for highest price at IPL 2017 auction

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season. Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season.

Gadhe ka vigyapan, behenji, poll campaigning gets more dramatic in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh election battle has become more intense with political parties and leaders trading charges against each other in a feverish pitch to woo voters. BSP chief Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have all indulged in personal attacks. On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at PM Modi and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and said: “Ek gadhe ka vigyapan aata hai, main iss sadi ke sabse bade mahanayak se kahunga ke ab aap Gujarat ke gadhon ka prachar mat kariye (I would urge the Superstar of the century to stop advertising for donkeys of Gujarat).” Read More

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)

Kerala molestation: CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to actress; three suspects move HC for pre-arrest bail

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to the Malayalam film actress, whose abduction and harassment has caused a nationwide outrage, and assured of stern action against the perpetrators. Three persons, including the suspected mastermind, moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Vijayan called up the actress and promised her all support amid widespread condemnation of the incident and growing calls for immediate action against the culprits, including from the apex south Indian actors’ body. Read More

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (File Photo)

Palaniswamy would not have become Tamil Nadu CM, if there was secret ballot: DMK leader Stalin

DMK working president MK Stalin on Monday claimed that Edappadi Palaniswamy would not have become the Chief Minister had the voting took place via a secret ballot in the assembly. Raising his doubts over the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the leader of the opposition said, “There was no official announcement of Jayalalithaa’s death, for Annadurai and MGR there were statements but not her; its confusing.” Earlier in the day, DMK had moved the Madras High Court seeking to declare Saturday’s vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly null and void. Read More

At the IPL 2017 Player Auction, Ben Stokes became richer by Rs 14.5 crores courtesy Rising Pune Supergiants. (Source: IPL) At the IPL 2017 Player Auction, Ben Stokes became richer by Rs 14.5 crores courtesy Rising Pune Supergiants. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2017 Auction: Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills draw top price, big Indian players left high and dry

The 2017 IPL auction was pretty swift as teams had their strategies in place and went all out for who they wanted, unlike auctions from the earlier seasons. While there were the expected the battles across tables, there were a few surprises as well, with the likes of Ishant Sharma and Irfan Pathan finding no bidders. Asghar Stanikzai and Imran Tahir joined the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Marlon Samuels, to remain unsold. The story of the day was Ben Stokes going to Rising Pune Supergiants for Rs 14.5 crore while uncapped players like T Natarajan, K Gowtham were among those who raked in the big money. Other Indian youngsters who did well were Varun Aaron (2.8 cr), Mohammed Siraj (2.6 crore) Karn Sharma (3.2cr), Aniket Choudhry (2cr) and M Ashwin (1 cr). Read More

Veteran leader and party president Shurhozelie Liezeitsu. Veteran leader and party president Shurhozelie Liezeitsu.

Shurhozelie Liezeitsu elected new Nagaland CM, to take oath on Wednesday

Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) Legislature Party on Monday elected veteran leader and party president Shurhozelie Liezeitsu as its new leader in place of TR Zeliang who had quit on Sunday. With his election, the crisis in the state seems to draw towards an end. Monday’s decision of the DAN legislature party – all 60 MLAs of the Nagaland House belong to DAN – also brought to an end speculations about former chief minister Neiphiu Rio returning to state politics after the resignation of chief minister TR Zeliang on Sunday. Read More

