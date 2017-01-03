Congress MLAs disagree with leaders, back Akhilesh Yadav tie-up

Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav.

On the day the Congress compared the family feud in the Samajwadi Party to a 1990s soap opera and parried questions on the possibility of an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav for the UP assembly elections, a majority of the Congress MLAs in the state spoke in favour of a pre-poll pact with the SP under the Chief Minister, saying he is “popular”, has a “clean image” and that “secular parties should unite to defeat communal forces”.

At the AICC briefing Monday, Manish Tewari said the SP power tussle was the “climax” of a “concerted power struggle over the past five years” and likened it to a 1990s soap opera. He said the Congress can make a comment on an alliance only when there is a certain amount of stability and equilibrium, when it can dispassionately appreciate the political situation.

But 16 of the 20 UP Congress MLAs had a different take on the alliance issue. As many as ten MLAs said the party should enter into an alliance with Akhilesh. Here’s what the Congress MLAs told The Indian Express:

Kaushal Kishore Singh Munna (Nautanwa): “Both should do it — Congress and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Because the target of both is the same. Have you seen the movie Batwara? Vinod Khanna and Dharmendra were the heroes. When they came together, only then could kill the target.”

Vivek Kumar Singh (Banda): “If Akhilesh, Congress and RLD come together to fight the elections, you will see that the BJP will be a flop. Congress has 10-11 per cent of the votes. Plus the SP and RLD. Samajwadi Party means Akhilesh now. He has become the face of SP.”

Gajraj Singh (Hapur): “When casteist forces are on an upsurge and when you look at the atmosphere in the country, I think if all secular forces come together, then we can give a befitting reply to those who want to take the country to the pits. In my view, there should be an alliance with Akhilesh.”

Lalitesh Pati Tripathi (Marihan): “If the Congress could come to power, it will be best. But the second best alternative is Akhilesh… because he listens to MLAs and has done some work in our constituencies. He is approachable and has a good image.”

Ajay Kapoor (Kidwai Nagar): “Party should 100 per cent enter into an alliance because the government will be formed by Akhilesh as he is the biggest face in UP. He has a clean image. Like Nitish Kumar formed the government in Bihar, he will form the government. Nobody can stop that.”

Radhey Shyam Kannaujia (Jagdishpur): “My personal view is that now there is no way other than entering into an alliance. I think Congress should enter into an alliance with Akhilesh. We have to keep in mind 2019 as well.”

Umakanti Singh (Kalpi): “There should be alliance… it will be beneficial to both parties… to fight communal parties… in Bihar, it was successful and if an alliance takes shape here, it will be successful.”

Pankaj Kumar Malik (Shamli): “All secular forces should come together to defeat communal forces. It will be beneficial. It was beneficial in Bihar.”

Ajay Rai (Pindra): “The Congress should fight the elections alone. Because this is the time for the Congress to show its strength. It (the bickering in SP) will be beneficial for Congress because SP’s votes will break and will come to the Congress. Especially the minority votes.”

Aradhana Mishra (Rampur Khas): “State Congress president Raj Babbar has already made it clear that we are not going for any kind of alliance with anybody. This is a decision taken by our senior leadership. We have been working on our own for the past three months.”

Akhilesh Pratap Singh (Rudrapur): “I don’t know. The higher-ups will know. I have no view. I know about myself. I will win whether there is alliance or not. It does not matter to me.”

CLP leader Pradeep Mathur (Mathura): “Party is closely watching the situation and is fingers crossed. So far, the party has decided to go alone. There is still lot of time left for elections and it is not in a hurry. Our party will be deciding accordingly on this issue.”

Gayadeen Anuragi (Rath), Ajay Kumar (Tamkuhi) and Anugrah Narayan Singh (Allahabad North) said they will abide by whatever decision the party takes.

# Two MLAs favoured an alliance but refused to speak on record. One of them said “everybody, from the grassroots worker to the top leadership, wants an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav.”