On Akhilesh Yadav agenda — a Samajwadi expressway

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

With “infrastructure projects” being the plank on which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav hopes to win another term next year, his government set aside around 60 per cent of the supplementary budget, tabled on Wednesday, for a single project — the 348 km Samajwadi Poorvanchal expressway.

The government tabled the supplementary budget of over Rs 1,680 crore out of which Rs 1,000 crore has been proposed for the expressway, the foundation stone of which will be laid by the CM on Thursday. The government had earlier allocated Rs 1,500 crore to acquire land for the expressway.

Watch What Else is Making News

The expressway will be the longest connecting Lucknow to Ballia in eastern UP near the border with Bihar.

The earlier record was held by the 165 km Yamuna expressway, constructed during BSP regime but was inaugurated by Akhilesh. The 302 km Lucknow-Agra expressway is yet to be opened for the public.

About 85 per cent of the supplementary budget has been allocated for different road projects in urban and rural areas.

After being targeted by the Opposition, the state government has also allocated over Rs 4 crore for deploying emergency medical services on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

With elections round the corner, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for publicity work by Information Department and Rs 1 crore for promoting social outfits working in the field of good governance. The government has also proposed additional funds of Rs 2.20 crore for building sports complex in Rampur.