Uttar Pradesh elections: Akhilesh Yadav takes on Shivpal, lists all 403 probables

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

IN A move that could reopen the rift between Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and Samajwadi Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Shivpal Yadav, the chief minister is learnt to have met party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday and handed over a list of probable candidates for all the 403 constituencies in the state.

While Shivpal is supposed to declare candidates on behalf of the party and had late Sunday afternoon tweeted that 175 people have so far been given tickets, SP insiders say Akhilesh’s move to finalise probables for all the seats is his way of sending across the message that he will play a significant role in ticket distribution.

Akhilesh had convened a meeting with more than 100 party MLAs at his residence in Lucknow over Friday and Saturday and had reportedly assured them that every SP legislator who has done good work in his or her constituency would be fielded again in the state elections scheduled early next year.

Watch What Else Is making News

While there was no official confirmation on names proposed by the CM, sources said gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and jailed don Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Sibghatullah Ansari do not figure in his list. Shivpal has announced the candidature of both Atiq and Sibghatullah.

Ansari’s party, the Quami Ekta Dal (QED), had been merged with the SP recently despite stiff opposition from Akhilesh, and the feud between the CM and his uncle had come out in public soon after Shivpal announced QED’s merger in early October. Mulayam had later brokered peace, tenuous at best.

On Monday, asked about the list of probables the CM gave to the party supremo, Shivpal said he has no such information. He insisted that SP candidates will be announced with consent of “senior leaders”.

“The matter of ticket (distribution) will be cleared. As soon as elections are announced, all problems will be resolved…. There is no problem…why are you (media) creating problems,” Shivpal asked.

Akhilesh’s latest move to stamp his authority came a day after party’s Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Saturday had a brief meeting with Shivpal in Lucknow, and both later met Mulayam at the latter’s Lucknow residence. The CM has no love lost for Singh, and has given enough indications that he is not happy with the latter’s presence in SP.

On his part, Singh, who made his first visit to Lucknow after his name had come up in the Yadav family feud back in September, had refused to divulge details of Saturday’s meeting.

Emphasising that Akhilesh has “assured” his supporters, during the meeting with first-time MLAs last week, that he

will stand up for them during selection of party candidates, an SP leader close to the CM said, “Now it is up to Neta-ji (Mulayam) to take the final decision (on candidates).”

At an event in September, Akhilesh had made it clear that he would want a say in selection of party candidates since the elections will be a test for his government.

On October 3, soon after Shivpal announced candidates for nine Assembly seats — including that of Amanmani Tripathi, who is facing a CBI probe into his wife’s murder — and also changed candidates on 17 other constituencies, Akhilesh had said that he was “not aware” of the decision.