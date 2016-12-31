Rift widens as Mulayam expels CM Akhilesh Yadav from party for 6 years

All eyes are now on the separate party meetings called by Akhilesh and Mulayam on Saturday. All eyes are now on the separate party meetings called by Akhilesh and Mulayam on Saturday.

THE FAMILY feud in the Samajwadi Party (SP) reached a breaking point on Friday as party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years on charges of “gross indiscipline”. With this, a split in the party seems imminent ahead of the assembly elections.

Read | Crowd outside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s house: ‘Netaji hosh me aao, Shivpal murdabad’

The action against Akhilesh came a day after he put out his own list of 235 candidates, including many who did not figure in the list issued by Mulayam a day earlier.

Read | Akhilesh Yadav revolts against Mulayam, issues own candidate list

All eyes are now on the separate party meetings called by Akhilesh and Mulayam on Saturday. While Akhilesh has called a meeting of all the MLAs and other candidates declared by him at his official residence at 9 am, Mulayam has called a meeting of his candidates — 393 so far — at the party headquarters at 10:30 am. Akhilesh is also expected to address his supporters at noon.

Announcing the expulsions at a press conference in the evening, Mulayam said he had taken the action to “save the party”. “The party is my priority.

The party’s chief ministerial candidate will be decided after holding discussions with party leaders,” said Mulayam, with brother Shivpal Yadav by his side.

Read | SP feud has put father-son relation in bad light: Azam Khan

Targeting his cousin Ramgopal, Mulayam said: “Ramgopal Akhilesh ka bhavishya kharab kar rahe hain… Akhilesh samajh nahi rahe hain… Mere saamne karyawahi ke alawa koi chara nahi bacha… Hum kadi karyawahi nahi karna chahte the (Ramgopal is spoiling Akhilesh’s future… Akhilesh cannot understand… I have no other option but to take action… I did not want to take strong action). Both of them are responsible for the current turmoil in the party.”

A defiant Ramgopal later claimed that he was expelled without a proper hearing. He accused Mulayam of taking an “unconstitutional step”.

Read | Congress in wait-and-watch mode, hints at Akhilesh Yadav tilt

Soon after the expulsions were announced, hundreds of Akhilesh’s supporters gathered outside his house as well as Mulayam’s residence at night, raising slogans against state party chief Shivpal Yadav. Four youths reportedly tried to immolate themselves — one suffered 10 per cent burn injuries, while three of them were stopped before they could take the step.

Earlier in the day, hours after Ramgopal arrived in Lucknow and held meetings with ministers and MLAs close to Akhilesh who have been denied party tickets, Mulayam issued showcause notices to both Akhilesh and Ramgopal.

Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav cheated people of UP by imposing his son on them, says BJP

The notice to Akhilesh, signed by Mulayam, said: “You have released a list of candidates for the 2017 Assembly polls. Whereas party national president Mulayam Singh Yadav had declared a list of candidates at a press conference earlier. Your act of releasing a parallel list of candidates amounts to gross indiscipline. Hence, why should disciplinary action not be taken against you?”

The notice to Ramgopal said: “Today, on December 30, you have given a statement in press and electronic media that you will campaign for the candidates as per the list issued by Akhilesh Yadav, and you have also said that Akhilesh will run the party better than Mulayam Singh Yadav. Your statement is an act of indiscipline and insult to the national president. Hence, why should disciplinary action not be taken against you?”

Read | Eye on 2019, young CM Akhilesh Yadav likely to weather party storm

The showcause notices came after Ramgopal issued a press note stating that an emergency meeting of the party’s public representatives would be held in Lucknow on January 1. “Several public representatives of the party have given me a memorandum demanding that an emergency convention of representatives should be called to give a right direction to the party and party organisation,” said Ramgopal’s note.

However, Mulayam issued a directive to all his party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders to stay away from the meeting. “Adhiveshan bulane ka adhikar rashtriya adhyaksha ko hai… na inhone parliamentary board ko confidence me liya, na hume bataya. Hume to press se soochna mili ki adhiveshan bulaya hai (Only the party president can call a session. They haven’t informed me, or taken the parliamentary board into confidence. We came to know from the press),” he said.

While Ramgopal was expelled from the party in September for criticising Mulayam, his expulsion was later revoked. However, this is the first time that Akhilesh has faced action.