BJP undermining democracy in Goa and Manipur, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Source: ANI) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Source: ANI)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP of “undermining democracy” in the two states of Goa and Manipur by using money power. In Goa, former defence minister Manohar Parrikar has been appointed the chief minister by Governor Mridula Sinha and will take oath later today. After a petition challenging Parrikar’s swearing-in was filed by the Congress in the Supreme Court, the top court ordered a floor test in the Goa Assembly on Thursday.

“Out of five states, BJP won in two, we won in three. In two of the states we won, democracy is being undermined by them, using financial power and money,” said Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi says, “We are in opposition,you have ups & downs, we had a little down in UP, its fine we accept that” #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/6kj43gXzA1 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 14, 2017

“It is very difficult to stake claim in Goa as Governor has appointed Manohar Parikkar as CM,” he said. He further said that Congress’ fight against the BJP as opposition would continue and that they will fight its ideology.

He also spoke about the crushing defeats the party received at the hands of the BJP in the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress, despite allying with the Samajwadi Party, could win only 7 seats out of the 105 it contested. The BJP and its allies romped home with wins in 325 constituencies and a three-fourths majority in the Assembly. Even in Uttarakhand, the Congress under Harish Rawat, won just 11 constituencies compared to BJP’s 57 in the 70-member Assembly.

“We are in the opposition. You have ups and downs. We had a little down in UP which is fine and we accept it. But we have an ideological fight with the BJP and we will continue to do that,”Gandhi told reporters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now