Uttar Pradesh: Eight coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani express train derails, no casualties

Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur. ANI photo Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur. ANI photo

Eight coaches of the Rajya Rani express train, travelling from Meerut to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, derailed near Kosi bridge in Rampur on Saturday. At least two people were injured in the accident and there are no reports of any casualties. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered an inquiry into the incident and said that strict action will be taken against any lapses.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also announced Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

Immediately after the accident, DRM and medical teams were rushed to the spot. Also, a rescue train was arranged for the stranded passengers. The Railways also issued a list of helpline numbers and the movement on Mundhapande-Rampur line was also restored in few hours.

