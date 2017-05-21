UP: Eight bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail at Unnao railway station, no casualties reported

The cause of the derailment is yet to ascertained. (Source: ANI) The cause of the derailment is yet to ascertained. (Source: ANI)

Eight bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Unnao railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet, according to news agency ANI. The cause of the derailment is yet to ascertained.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed the Chairman of the Railway Board to take strict action into the incident. Following the incident, a team of Anti-Terrorism Squad has left for Unnao to probe the matter.

Uttar Pradesh: 8 bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Unnao railway station. No casualties/ injuries reported pic.twitter.com/JhgbP6eriT

