UP: Eight bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail at Unnao railway station, no casualties reported

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 21, 2017 3:23 pm
train derail, train derailment, accident, uttar pradesh train derailment, uttar pradesh train accident, lokmanya tilak express derailment, lokmanya express derail, unnao railway station, unnao, uttar pradesh, indian express The cause of the derailment is yet to ascertained. (Source: ANI)

Eight bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Unnao railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet, according to news agency ANI. The cause of the derailment is yet to ascertained.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed the Chairman of the Railway Board to take strict action into the incident. Following the incident, a team of Anti-Terrorism Squad has left for Unnao to probe the matter.

Uttar Pradesh: 8 bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Unnao railway station. No casualties/ injuries reported pic.twitter.com/JhgbP6eriT

More details awaited. 

