Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh gets three-month extension

Clearing speculations over Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh’s retirement, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday granted the senior IPS officer a three-month extension. Singh, who was set to retire by the end of September, will now serve as the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police till December 2017, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Sulkhan Singh, who succeeded IPS Javeed Ahmed appointed by Samajwadi Party-led government, is the senior-most IPS officer in the state cadre belonging to the batch of 1980.

It was earlier being said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had not written to the Centre for an extension indicating dissatisfaction with the top cop’s performance, as the government was facing flak over law and order in the state. However, there were also no discussions over his replacement.

