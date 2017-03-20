Uttar Pradesh: Demonetised notes worth Rs 46.5 lakh seized

Police have also informed Income Tax Department officials about the recovery, he added. Police have also informed Income Tax Department officials about the recovery, he added.

Police seized demonetised banknotes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations with the face value of Rs 46.50 lakh from a car in Shamli district, a senior police official said. Senior Superintendent of Police Ravinder Singh said that the car was yesterday intercepted by police and Rs 46.5 lakh in the demonetised notes recovered from the vehicle in the city area.

Three persons who were plying in the car were taken into custody for interrogation, the officer said, adding investigation is underway in the matter. Police have also informed Income Tax Department officials about the recovery, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now