Uttar Pradesh: Curfew relaxed for 12 hours in Lakhimpur

Curfew was relaxed on Saturday for 12 hours in Lakhimpur city where tension had prevailed following clashes over an objectionable video. “Curfew has been relaxed from 6 AM to 6 PM on Saturday. Banks and offices will be allowed to open. However, schools and colleges will remain closed,” District Magistrate Akashdeep told reporters.

He said security will remain in place in sensitive areas. There were reports from some areas of burning of makeshift shops by miscreants. The authorities on Friday held a peace committee meeting and took out a peace march in which people from different communities participated in large numbers. Shops and markets are open and normal movement was witnessed on roads.

However, heavy police security arrangements remain in place on roads. Mobile police vans have been deployed at all crossings and sensitive localities. IG (Lucknow Zone) A Satish Ganesh and DIG Pravin Kumar are camping in the city. District Magistrate Kheri said the situation would be reviewed later and appropriate decision would be taken. Tension had prevailed in the city after the video, which allegedly hurt religious sentiments, went viral on social media.

It was allegedly circulated by two students who were arrested. The police later produced them before the court which remanded them to judicial custody. Despite the prompt action by the police, the protests started on roads and markets were closed in panic. Curfew was imposed on the night of March 2 and was relaxed for three hours on Friday.