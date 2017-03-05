Uttar Pradesh: Curfew lifted in Lakhimpur after normalcy returns

District authorities today lifted the curfew, which was enforced here following clashes over an objectionable video, after normalcy returned in the town. The curfew was lifted as the district witnessed complete normalcy during relaxations from yesterday. No untoward incident was reported, District Magistrate Akashdeep and SP Manoj Kumar Jha told reporters here.

Watch What Else Is Making News

They said schools and colleges would reopen tomorrow but in view of the counting of votes on March 11 and Holi, the provisions of Section 144 (Prohibitory orders preventing unlawful assembly) will remain in force prohibiting holding of protests and demonstrations.

Security arrangements would also be there in place to maintain law and order.

Tension gripped the city since March 2, with incidents of clashes and firing, after the video that allegedly hurt religious sentiments went viral on social media.

The video was allegedly circulated by two students who were arrested. The police later produced them at a court which remanded them to judicial custody.