Uttar Pradesh: Culture minister, Adityanath meet over Ramayan museum

UP CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UNION MINISTER for Tourism and Culture Mahesh Sharma on Tuesday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the Ramayan museum, which is proposed to be built in Ayodhya. Following the meeting at Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow, Sharma said the Centre was ready to release Rs 154 crore for the museum but the project had gotten stuck because of the previous government. The proposed museum will showcase the life of Ram and the epic Ramayan through videos and laser shows.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Sharma said: “The Centre has made a provision of Rs 600 crore for several tourism works in UP… Rs 400 crore has been released as well but the previous government did not utilise the money…”

In October 2016, Sharma had visited two sites in Ayodhya for the museum. These included a 13-acre land near International Ram Katha Sangrahalya and a 28-acre plot near the national highway, which is around 7 km from Ayodhya city. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated the exercise to provide land for the project. Once the state government chooses one of the two sites, an expert committee will visit the spot and the project will begin,” said Sharma.

He added that he had also discussed Ram and Buddhist circuit projects with the CM. “Prominent sites for both the circuits are located in UP. Gorakhpur will be centre of activities in UP for development of Buddhist circuit,” Sharma said. The district has been the Lok Sabha constituency of Adityanath since 1998. Kushi Nagar, Shrawasti and Sarnath are the other prominent destinations of Buddhist circuit in the state.

Further, the minister spoke to CM regarding issues of industrial development and law and order in Gautam Buddha Nagar — his Lok Sabha constituency. “I am sure the Centre and state will jointly work for promotion of tourism and spiritual tourism with the development of Agra, Mathura, Varanasi and Ayodhya among others to make UP a hub of tourism… New works related to connectivity by roads, air and railways will soon begin for tourism development of Bundelkhand and Sonbhadra,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now