Uttar Pradesh: One injured in low-intensity blast, 3 live crude bombs recovered near railway track

A person was injured in a low-intensity blast near a railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Khalilabad town on Tuesday morning. A police team recovered three crude bombs from the blast site, according to news agency ANI. The injured person was identified as Raju Thapa, a resident of Nepal. He was collecting trash near the railway track when a crude bomb went off, SP Harilal told news agency PTI. Thapa was rushed to a hospital and a probe is underway, he added. The live crude bombs were found in Thapa’s bag, which he used to collect trash.

