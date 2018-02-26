Uttar Pradesh: Criminal wanted in four states killed in encounter

A man wanted in four states was killed in an encounter on Saturday in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, police have said. The total number of people killed in alleged encounters since the BJP government came to power in the state last year is now 39.

Lilu “Fauji”, 36, was a resident of Hapur district and had bounties of Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 on his head, announced by Rajasthan Police and UP Police, respectively. He was also wanted in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. He had 19 cases against him, including those of extortion and murder.

“We had received a tip-off that Lilu would pass through Sunsi turn on Sitapur road. He was on his way to commit a crime. Around 8.30pm, a joint team of STF and Kheri police reached the turn, where Lilu was with one of his associates. When they saw us, they opened fire,” Deepak Shukla, Kheri SHO, said.

“We fired in retaliation. About half-an-hour later, when firing stopped from the other side, we saw Lilu had received two bullet injuries, one in the stomach and the other near chest. His associate had escaped,” the SHO said, adding that Lilu was taken to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead. No policemen was injured in the gunfight, he said.

The autopsy report is awaited. Police have recovered the motorcycle, a pistol and a .315 bore countrymade pistol from the spot.

