Uttar Pradesh: Constable, amputee among Meerut bandh accused

A SERVING police constable, a 40-year-old woman whose right leg has been amputated, a group of pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi and an upper caste factory worker whose surname was dropped. They are just some of the 954 people accused of violence during the Bharat bandh called by Dalit groups on April 2.

While a Rajya Sabha BJP MP and former BJP MLAs alleged several innocents were among the 162 arrested so far, Meerut police said 12 held earlier were released Monday and more would follow if they presented “evidence” of their innocence.

While one person was killed in the protests against the Supreme Court order on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Shobhapur police outpost and a government bus were set on fire in Meerut. The cases, booked across 10 police stations in Meerut also includes another 8,100 unidentified protesters.

The police constable, Sonu, a resident of the Dalit-dominated Shobhapur village in Kankarkheda, said his father told him he was named as an accused. “I have not even applied for leave for the last two months and was busy controlling the violence in Shamli that day. I do not know how I have been made an accused in the case,” he said.

Also from Shobhapur and named as accused are Sarla (40), who lost one leg after an accident and cannot move without assistance and Anil, Prashant, Arun and Anuj whose family said they were not even in town that day and had left for a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi.

Asked about the arrests, Meerut SSP Manzil Saini said a special investigation team (SIT) under SP (city) Maan Singh Chauhan would probe the cases to ensure innocents were not victimised. “There is no need for anyone to fear police action. We have formed the SIT to investigate all the cases and no one will implicated without proper evidence,” Saini said.

Rajya Sabha BJP MP Kanta Kardam, who unsuccessfully contested the mayoral polls in Meerut and lost to the BSP, also met the SSP over the arrests. “The issue of Dalits being victimised will be raised with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The BJP is totally with Dalits and the agitation on April 2 was peaceful, but anti-social elements from the SP and the BSP turned it violent to serve their vested political interests,” she said.

Former BJP legislator from Hastinapur, Gopal Kaali, alleged police have arrested innocent Dalits. “A majority of those arrested by police are college students who have nothing to do with the violence in Shobhapur. The local police are asking for heavy amounts of money to delete names of innocents from the list,” he said.

According to Maan Singh Chauhan, it was too early to declare anybody “innocent” as the SIT started a probe only on Monday. “The SSP and I have ensured the release of 12 people who were arrested in connection with the violence so far and are ready to do the same for others who give us evidence that they were not involved. We have not made any arrests since April 3 and as per police records, a total of 162 persons have been arrested so far,” he said.

While several Dalits from Shobhapur figure in the list of accused, Pawan Gupta, from Meerut who works in a factory in Kankarkheda was arrested while returning home after the factory was shut following trouble on April 2. The police allegedly deleted his surname (Gupta) and sent him to jail.

“The in-charge of the Kankarkheda police station, Deepak Sharma has deliberately deleted Pawan’s surname and has sent him to jail. I will lodge this complaint with higher-ups in Lucknow,” said Lakshmi Kant Bajpai, former BJP state president and a former Meerut MLA.

“We will conduct an inquiry and if Pawan is proved innocent, efforts will be made to ensure his release by moving a closure report in court under the CrPC,” SSP Saini said.

