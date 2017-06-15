Uttar Pradesh: Congress to take out ‘haque maango’ campaign today

The Congress will target the state government on allegedly failing to waive farmers’ loans and provide jobs to the youth. This is reflected in its slogan for the rally: ‘Na karza mafi, na rozgar ka mauka; prachanda bahumat, phir bhi prachand dhokha’. (PTI Photo) The Congress will target the state government on allegedly failing to waive farmers’ loans and provide jobs to the youth. This is reflected in its slogan for the rally: ‘Na karza mafi, na rozgar ka mauka; prachanda bahumat, phir bhi prachand dhokha’. (PTI Photo)

As part of its “haque maango”campaign against Yogi Adityanath government, which is completing 100 days, the Congress will hold chaupals (public congregations) and panchayats in every district from Thursday. Led by state Congress president Raj Babbar, the campaign would start from Aligarh on June 15 as reported earlier, and move to Agra on June 16, Gautam Budh Nagar on June 17 and Lucknow on June 19. On June 20 it would be in Unnao and on June 21 it would in Barabanki district.

The Congress will target the state government on allegedly failing to waive farmers’ loans and provide jobs to the youth. This is reflected in its slogan for the rally: Na karza mafi, na rozgar ka mauka; prachanda bahumat, phir bhi prachand dhokha (No debt waiver, no job opportunities; given huge majority, but still huge disappointment).

During the campaign, Congress also plans to target the three-year rule of the BJP at the centre and highlight “unkept promises” there too.

All district party units have been asked to mobilise farmers and youths. Babbar is scheduled to address public meetings in some of the districts. Senior Congress leaders, including former MPs, former MLAs, too have been asked to mobilise people for this campaign in their respective regions.

In Aligarh, on Thursday, while one event would take palce near Numaish ground organised by district Congress committee president, Brijendra Singh, another event would be held at Dharmapur courtyard in Aligarh organised by Vivek Bansal, president of party’s city committee.

