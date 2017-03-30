Centre gives Z-plus security cover to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Centre on Thursday accorded Z-plus security cover to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Only Chief Minister, cabinet rank ministers, High Court and Supreme Court judges and some selected bureaucrats are given Z and Z-Plus security. In essence, Z-Plus security entitlement includes 36 security personnel, while the Z and Y category get 11 and 2 personnel respectively. Above all, the security cover given to a minister or a bureaucrat is the sole discretion of the home ministry. When security cover is provided, a threat perception is usually taken into account based on inputs provided by the Intelligence department.

The Home Ministry can also withdraw the category of security to a person based on threat perception as well. Aside from UP CM Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also been given Z-plus security cover given the threats arising from insurgents and militants such as the ULFA and Bodo.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd