Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath warns Yuva Vahini to be decent, not misuse saffron

Yogi Adityanath at the RSS office in Gorakhpur on Sunday. PTI Yogi Adityanath at the RSS office in Gorakhpur on Sunday. PTI

Yogi Adityanath has reportedly told workers of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an outfit he founded, that they must maintain decency of behaviour and not misuse the colour saffron as the image of the outfit or the BJP would suffer. The Vahini is involved in working on Hindutva-related issues such as cow protection. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister supposedly made the statement at Gorakhpur a little before speaking to RSS workers at a separate meeting where he told them to behave according to the ideology they propagate.

On the second day of his Gorakhpur visit on Sunday, Adityanath first held the closed-door meeting with Vahini leaders of the Gorakhpur region at the Gorakhnath temple. He told them to monitor the execution of government schemes and projects at the ground level and make a complaint to higher-ups in the government and the organisation if they found any discrepancy. “The CM has asked leaders and workers to behave with decency,” said P K Mall, the state organisation secretary of the Vahini.

Mall said Adityanath had asked the Vahini to monitor the government work and in case of any discrepancy or anomaly, workers should complain to the government and organisation leaders, but they should not misbehave with any officer. Sources said the Chief Minister expressed concern about the image of the Vahini as well the BJP in the meeting. While the Vahini is personally associated with him, the BJP is the ruling party.

“The CM said that it often happens that an unknown person with a saffron scarf or dress commits any indecent and illegal act but the HYV and the BJP organisations get blamed,” said a BJP leader who was present in the meeting.

The UP Chief Minister later addressed a meeting of the RSS and its various offshoots at its regional headquarters, Madhav Dhaam. He said problems were happening because of the difference between ideology and behaviour. “The day we start behaving according to what we speak, there will be no confusion and no problem,” he said.

In an apparent attack on so-called cow vigilantes, Adityanath said cows cannot be protected merely by chanting “Gau Mata ki jay”. Every one should make an effort for protection, conservation and development of cows, he said.

Adityanath suggested to the workers of the RSS offshoots that a difference should be visible in their movements after the formation of the new government. “Aap pehle jo aandolan karte thhey, uske andolan swaroop mein aur aaj ke swaroop mein antar kahin na kahin dikhai dena chahiye…. main yahi agrah karne aapke beech aya hoon,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now