Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to hold first Cabinet meet today, 15 days after coming to power

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday will hold his first Cabinet meeting, 15 days after his swearing-in. Though Yogi has had several informal meetings with his ministers, this will be the first official Cabinet meeting. It will be chaired by the UP CM and will be held at Shastri Bhawan.

Since coming to power, Adityanath’s government has come good on some of its election promises. They moved swiftly to act against illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops in the state, formed anti-romeo squads, banned consumption of tobacco and pan for legislators and government officials during working hours. Other key decisions include crackdown on illegal sand mining and making district magistrates and district police chiefs directly accountable for monitoring it. He also initiated a crackdown on the food grain, ration mafia operating in the state.

He also directed his ministers against using red beacons atop their vehicles in a move to stop the VVIP culture in UP. He also issued orders for senior administrative and police officials to closely monitor social media for timely intervention in matters that could disrupt communal harmony.

The BJP made several key promises in its election manifesto, Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. Some of the issues that could be taken up for discussions are:

— Farm loan waivers: BJP promised farm loan waivers that could benefit 1.8 crore marginal farmers and 30 lakh small farmers in the state.

— Infrastructure issues like road, water electricity could also come for discussion. Another key issue in the manifesto was of Ganga purification and this could also be discussed.

