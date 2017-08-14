Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath suspended 3 officials over laxity in flood relief works

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, who on Friday undertook an aerial survey of various flood affected districts in the state, suspended three officials and transferred the CMO of Gonda over alleged laxity in flood relief works.

He also warned that stern action would be taken against all those who were lax in flood relief works. “The government will not pardon laxity at any level or by anyone in flood relief works and all those found responsible for this negligence will face stern punishment,” Adityanth said while addressing flood-affected people at Aeriya village in Bahraich district.

The chief minister undertook aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Gonda, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Bahraich districts.

According to an official release, the chief minister has suspended in-charge district supply officer Puran Singh, animal husbandry officer K P Dwivedi and doctor of Karnailganj primary health centre Dr Ajit Pratap, besides transferring the CMO of Gonda Dr Abha Ashutosh with immediate effect.

Adityanth said that floods were natural calamity and all steps should be taken beforehand, but since it has already affected many areas “the district administration, with the help of MPs and MLAs should undertake relief works on a war footing”.

He distributed relief materials to flood-affected people and said directives have been issued to district administrations to ensure proper arrangement of relief material, medicines, fodder for cattle among other things.

The chief minister said the irrigation department has been directed to make plans to deal with floods on a permanent basis and steps in this direction should be started soon after the rainy season ends. “The government is sensitive towards the problems of flood-hit people and there would be no dearth of funds in extending help to them,” he added.

