Yogi Adityanath orders probe into former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s Gomti river project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a probe, headed by a retired judge, into the Gomti riverfront beautification project, a dream project of the previous government.

During a review of the project, government officials told the CM that of the Rs 1,500 crore that was allocated for it, 95 per cent was already spent but only around 60 per cent of the work was completed. The officials further presented a revised cost of Rs 2,448 crore.

The CM expressed his dissatisfaction over the project execution and ordered Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar to constitute a committee, under any retired judge, and a report within 45 days. He also directed Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna and Irrigation Minister Dharampal Singh to monitor and complete the project soon.

The orders come after Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati had, before the state elections, alleged corruption plaguing the project and promised a probe if a BJP government was formed in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now