Read and implement BJP’s Sankal Patra, submit property and income tax details: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

Yogi Adityanath chairs meeting of senior UP govt officials in Lucknow on Monday. ANI photo Yogi Adityanath chairs meeting of senior UP govt officials in Lucknow on Monday. ANI photo

A day after Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he chaired a meeting with the top government officials at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Monday. He directed all the officials to submit details of their movable and immovable properties and income tax within 15 days apart from discussing other issues.

The officials were asked to bring BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ to the meeting and the CM ordered all of them to read it carefully and implement the points properly. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CMs KP Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

Yogi Adityanath was unanimously chosen as the UP legislature party by the BJP MLAs on Saturday among speculations in the media. After taking oath of office, Adityanath said that he will work to eradicate ‘goondaraj’ from the state and take forward PM Narendra Modi’s mission of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow on Saturday and was attended by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah among others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd