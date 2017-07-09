Himachal Pradesh BJP Parivartan Rath Yatra: Yogi Adityanath chief guest at event in Una

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath (Files) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath (Files)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting for the BJP in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, last day of the party’s Parivartan Rath Yatra in the state. In Una, Adityanath will first visit the Chintpurni temple which is a major pilgrimage centre and a Shaktipeeth. He will further move to Amb in Una where he is the chief guest in the concluding ceremony of the Yatra.

The Yatra had started from Hamirpur on June 18 and the others began from Mandi, Shimla and Kangra. The yatras started from Mandi and Shimla concluded on July 4 and 5, respectively, whereas the one from Kangra concluded Saturday in Chamba in presence of Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

According to BJP leaders, caste equations was important in Himachal Pradesh that is dominated by Rajputs (32 per cent) and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister too belonged to the same caste. “After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah, Adityanath is now the third most popular leader at present. His popularity increased after he took various bold strong decisions as UP CM. Also, his aggressive pro-Hindutva image attracts the masses here,” said a BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP state chief spokesperson Rajiv Bindal told The Indian Express, “It will be the first visit of Adityanath ji in Himachal Pradesh. He had no connection with the state so far, but people here are very excited to attend his public rally and coming from far flung places to hear him. Various decision of his government in UP have become popular nationally.” He further said that Adityanath’s guru Mahant Avaidyanath had visited twice to Solan assembly segment earlier.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh too had been the chief guests in concluding ceremonies of yatras of Mandi and Shimla.

Adityanath had received a similar response when he was invited to Darbhanga in Bihar last month to address a public meeting to highlight achievements of Narendra Modi government.

