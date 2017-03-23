Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath carries out surprise check at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives for a cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI Photo by Nand kumar) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives for a cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI Photo by Nand kumar)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a surprise visit to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Thursday to inspect operations. The priest-turned-politician reportedly told police officials at the station to take their jobs seriously and spend extra hours in office to serve the people. Adityanath also surprised the Superintendent of Police from West UP, at his office, according to a report in financialexpress.com.

Addressing the media outside Hazratganj, Lucknow’s biggest police station, Adityanath said, “I have come here to inspect as to how the rule of law is enforced in the state and gauge the morale of the police, and see what effective action can be taken in this regard,” reported news agency PTI. “The rule of law will be established in the state and government will not hesitate in taking whatever steps are required for peoples’ welfare,” he added.

At the station, Adityanath inspected police records and the lock-up facility, reported NDTV.

After taking oath, the CM, who holds the Home Ministry portfolio, had said that one of the priorities of his government is to work towards eradicating ‘goondaraj’ in the state. In a meeting at Lok Bhavan on Monday, he even directed top officials to improve the law and order situation within a week. He referred to the killing of a BSP leader in Allahabad, asking the DGP to take action in the case soon.

Since entering office, the 44-year-old chief minister has issued a slew of directives to state officials, including refraining from chewing paan and paan masala during working hours and stopping plastic in office premises. He even called for the quick disposal of files yesterday.

