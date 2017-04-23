Install biometric attendance machines in govt offices up to Block level: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

In a bid to increase the efficiency of government offices in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to install biometric machines marking attendance as well as in-time of officials in public offices up to the Block level. In an official statement, the chief minister said, “Efforts should be made to ensure that a biometric system of attendance is installed up to the block level. Apart from this, a board be put up at every village panchayat, which will have information about contact details of the village pradhan and details of the ongoing works.”

The directive was given out in a meeting the chief minister had with the rural department officials of the state, where he also stated it was imperative to achieve the goals of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The UP chief minister said formalities relating to registration, photograph upgradation, housing unit approvals for about 5.73 lakh households eligible to gain from this scheme should be overseen and done as soon as possible, according to a report in the PTI. “The Centre will be requested to incorporate eligible families, which have been left out,” Adityanath said.

The UP CM is also reported to have asked to link payments of all Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MNREGS) workers with the Aadhaar-based scheme. In the same meeting, the Yogi also asked officials to submit information on various water schemes in the state such as the National Rural Drinking Water Programme, the World Bank-aided ‘Neer Nirmal’ and the Rajya Grameen Payjal Yojana.

“Apart from Bundelkhand, piped water supply schemes should be implemented in other parts of the state. To address the problems of drinking water scarcity in Bundelkhand, repair works pertaining to hand-pumps along with re-boring should be done,” the chief minister said.

He also directed to officials to implement the 160 pipes water suppl schemes in 31 districts as well as gave instructions to merge the Samagra Gram Vikas Department with the Rural Development Department. “Installation of new hand-pumps and re-boring of existing hand-pumps under the quota of MLAs and MLCs should be completed after taking their consent,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd