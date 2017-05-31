Yogi Adityanath rally highlights: ‘Solution to Ayodhya can only happen through discussions’

Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya rally highlights: CM Yogi Adityanath addressed at a rally at Ayodhya today. Source: PTI) Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya rally highlights: CM Yogi Adityanath addressed at a rally at Ayodhya today. Source: PTI)

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The chief minister had offered prayers at Hunumangarhi earlier in the day. He also made a trip to the banks of the Saryu river to offer prayers, after having spent around 30 minutes at the makeshift temple in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid complex, news agency PTI had reported. His visit to Ayodhya comes a day after the Lucknow CBI court charged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti with criminal conspiracy in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya rally highlights:

5:07 pm: Ayodhya will get 24×7 electricity, says Adityanath.

5:07 pm: LED lights to be installed in Ayodhya, says Adityanath.

5:05 pm: The solution to Ayodhya can only happen through discussions, says Adityanath.

5:05 pm: If we stay together, India’s enemies cannot separate us, says Adityanath

4:56 pm: Ram Leela should definitely be held in Ayodhya, says Adityanath.

4:56 pm: Previous government didn’t focus on Ayodhya, says Adityanath.

4:52 pm: Faith’s ultimate goal is betterment of people, says Adityanath.

4:50 pm: Lord Rama’s name is linked to Ayodhya, says Adityanath.

4:46 pm: India is a land of peace, says Yogi Adityanath.

