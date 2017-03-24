Surprise guests land up at Yogi Adityanath’s guest house: SP’s Aparna Yadav, BSP’s Ramveer Upadhyay

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav. (File photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Aditya Nath Yogi on Friday had two unexpected guests — SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna and BSP leader Ramveer Upadhyay — at the VVIP guest house here where he is presently putting up. Aparna Yadav, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from the Lucknow Cantt seat, is Mulayam’s younger daughter-in-law.

The meeting, which is being termed a “courtesy call”, has raised eyebrows as Aparna had also attended a public function of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state capital earlier.

Lucknow: Aparna Yadav and Prateek Yadav arrive at VVIP Guest House to meet CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/e17WZ7L9Gw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2017

She arrived with a bouquet of flowers at the VVIP guest house and was present there for around 20 minutes.

The other surprise guest was senior BSP leader Ramveer Upadhayay.

Upadhyay, who earlier tried to dodge the waiting mediapersons, later said that he met the chief minister to draw his attention over an attempt on the life of his son in the recent past.

“I raised the issue of security of my son and myself with the chief minister who assured that he will look into the matter,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now