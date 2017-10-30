Uttar Pradesh civic polls: New entrant AAP releases manifesto, vows to cut house tax

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also promised to open ‘mohalla clinics’ in UP. File Photo The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also promised to open ‘mohalla clinics’ in UP. File Photo

The Aam Admi Party, which will contest civic polls for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday released a 27-point manifesto based on “mohalla swaraj”.

Announcing the manifesto, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party had presented a model before the country by running the Delhi government “honestly” and “we urge the people of the state to vote for the party.” “Our manifesto is based on ‘mohalla swaraj’, which means people of a particular locality will be deciding on how the budget of a nagar nigam will be spent,” Singh said.

AAP will be contesting the civic polls, scheduled in three phases from November 22, for the first time in the state. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has promised to lower the house tax if it was voted to power. It has also promised to completely waive house tax up to October 31, 2017.

The party has also promised to open ‘mohalla clinics’, waive user charges for garbage picking and ensure cleanliness in cities. The AAP has already released its first list of 19 candidates for Lucknow Municipal Corporation election. The polls, being held eight months after the BJP came to power in the state, will also mark the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government.

The SP and the Congress, which had forged an alliance in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls, have decided to contest the elections separately. The BSP has also decided to go alone in the civic elections.

