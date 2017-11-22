Uttar Pradesh civic polls highlights: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Preparations underway at Kanpur. (Source: ANI/File) Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Preparations underway at Kanpur. (Source: ANI/File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote from Gorakhpur as the first phase of Uttar Pradesh local body elections has begun, five municipal corporations including Ayodhya and Gorakhpur will go into vote, along with 71 municipal boards and 154 nagar panchayats. Results of the civic polls will be declared on December 1.

The BJP had won 10 out of the 12 mayoral seats in 2012 local election even when it was not in power in the state or in Centre. It has been eight months since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister and the BJP is aggressively campaigning in the poll districts.

Uttar Pradesh civic polls highlights:

11.43 am: Some mayoral nominees have been found sending gifts to voters through online portals in Jhansi, the agency revealed.

11.40 am: The survey found one candidate in Gorakhpur was gifting voters football — his election symbol.

11.30 am: It’s raining gifts for voters of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) found in a survey.

10.00 am: Voting begins in the three booths of Kanpur’s Mani Ram Bagia Ward number 104 which had earlier reported glitches, reports ANI.

9.40 am: Technical glitch reported in EVMs of three booths at Mani Ram Bagia Ward number 104 in Kanpur, reports ANI.

8.05 am: Visuals of CM Yogi Adityanath casting his vote in Gorakhpur. (Source: ANI)

7. 55 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at a polling station in Gorakhpur to cast his vote. (Source: ANI)

7.45 am: Visuals from a polling station in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI)

7.35 am: First phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh is underway.

Voting underway in Ghazipur district’s Saidpur. (source: ANI) Voting underway in Ghazipur district’s Saidpur. (source: ANI)

7.30 am: The first phase of voting for the local body election in Uttar Pradesh has begun, the polls will be conducted in three phases.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd