Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Let’s go alone, say Congress leaders to party

MOST CONGRESS candidates who lost the recent Assembly polls, on Saturday urged the party leadership to contest the upcoming local bodies elections in the state alone and rebuild the cadre. At a post-poll review, which was attended by AICC general secretary of UP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the losing candidates demanded that strict action be taken against those who indulged in indiscipline during the elections.

“Most of us want strict action, even expulsion, of those leaders who had indulged in indiscipline either by contesting against the wish of the party or sabotaging the party candidate… Leaders spoke about similar action taken by ally SP… it had expelled those who did not withdraw their candidature despite the party asking them to do so,” said a senior leader.

Sources said while senior leaders assured the candidates that their feelings would be conveyed to the party high command, at the same time, they were asked to be cautious and ensure that votes do not get divided in favour of the BJP the local bodies elections — likely to be held in June.

“The main topic of discussion in today’s meeting was whether the party should contest the upcoming local bodies elections on its own or in an alliance. The leaders were unanimous that we should contest alone. Now, the party leadership will issue detailed guidelines on how to go about it,” said Congress spokesperson Dwijendra Tripathi.

After facing rout in the UP polls, the Congress had held post-poll reviews in Lucknow and New Delhi with party district and city unit heads, where a large number of leaders had blamed the alliance with SP for the party’s poor performance.

