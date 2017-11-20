Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Kairana-like incidents won’t recur, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government has established the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh and Kairana-like incidents cannot recur.

He instructed officials to ensure that the use of mikes, conch shells and bells are allowed during the Kanwar Yatra.

Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow West Assembly segment in support of BJP candidates contesting the upcoming urban local body polls, Adityanath said, “Kanoon ke raaj ke adhaar par hum logon ne tai kiya ki aaj pradesh ke andar Kairana jaisi ghatnaon ki punravritti nahi ho sakti (On the basis of law, we have decided that Kairana-like incidents won’t happen again).”

The alleged migration of Hindu families from Kairana in Shamli district in 2016 because of communal tension had been raised as an issue by the BJP during the Assembly polls earlier this year. In its election manifesto, the party had promised to set up a department in every district to prevent mass migration because of communal tension, and a “white paper” on the alleged exodus from the state, especially western UP.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath in Muzaffarnagar: Everyone safe, we did not discriminate

“Traders who had migrated from the state following kushashan (misrule) and gundaraj , have started coming back. You can see in Kairana, Kandhala and nearby areas…. Mafia who were sheltered by the government and had taken over traders’ shops and establishments, have handed them back to the traders and moved away to escape government action,” he said.

He cited another figure to prove law and order situation was good in the state. He said more than 1,200 encounters have been carried out, more than 1,100 criminals sent to prison, over 800 criminals had taken shelter in other states.

He said that the Samajwadi Party and the BSP governments of the past had made urban local bodies hotbeds of corruption.

In Mathura, he focussed on cow shelters and Braj Vikas Parishad.

“Who doesn’t know that when the Samajwadi Party came to power in 2012, Kosi Kala here was seen burning. Kya hum bhool jayenge isko (Will we forget this)? In the past eight months, no riot took place in the state. No riot can take place. Last time, one-sided riots used to take place… loot khasot hoti thi. The honour of our daughters was played with and when they sought justice, cases were slapped on them. Who doesn’t know these wrongdoings of previous governments,” said Adityanath in Mathura’s Jubilee Park on Sunday.

Municipal corporation elections will be held in Mathura-Vrindavan and Ayodhya for the first time.

On cow shelters, Adityanath said setting up of gaushalas will not only provide employment to youth, but also end problems at home. “Many Hindus drink cow’s milk and leave them on the streets. I want to appeal to all of you. Serve Gau Mata with pure feelings, there will not be problems of any nature at home. But still, if you make such mistakes, we will not let that happen. Our government is deciding that in 16 municipal corporations, large cow shelters will be set up in the first phase…. The medicines and products made from the milk and urine of Gau mata… through their marketing, these youth will get jobs.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App