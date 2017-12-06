Uttar Pradesh civic polls: BJP won only where EVMs were used, says Ramgopal Yadav

Ramgopal Yadav speaking to press. (ANI) Ramgopal Yadav speaking to press. (ANI)

The BJP has won only on those seats where EVMs were used, Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav said at a press conference here on Tuesday. Questioning the BJP’s successes in the recent UP civic polls, Yadav said the ruling party was exaggerating its victories.

Stating that there were constant accusations against the BJP of tampering with EVMs, Yadav said there were many complaints against faulty EVMs and the machines had to be changed at various places during the civic polls. He further said that there were several complaints by candidates of not getting a single vote despite dozens of their family members voting for them. He said other countries which adopted EVMs were moving back to using paper ballots in elections as some people have demonstrated that the machines could be hacked.

Yadav said the BJP was focusing only on the 14 mayoral posts it won of the total 16 in the state while projecting its performance as a major victory. He said the BJP lost the Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad elections.

BJP won only 68 of the 198 Nagar Palika Parishad seats, 100 of the 438 Nagar Panchayat head posts, 914 of the 5,261 seats for Nagar Palika Parishad members, 662 seats for members of Nagar Panchayats while losing 4,728, Yadav said. “The BJP that had got 43 per cent votes just 10 months ago… the vote percentage has slipped to below 30 per cent now,” Yadav said.

Calling the results a big blow to the BJP, Yadav said the party lost majority of the seats even in Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi’s constituency. BJP lost two municipal bodies of Gangapur and Ramnagar and won only 36 of the 90 seats for Nagar Nigam Parishads in Varanasi, Yadav said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App