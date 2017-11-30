Uttar Pradesh civic polls: 58% turnout in last phase

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the average voter turnout for all three phases of the elections was around 53.02 per cent, 6.82 per cent higher as compared to the 2012 elections (Representational image) According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the average voter turnout for all three phases of the elections was around 53.02 per cent, 6.82 per cent higher as compared to the 2012 elections (Representational image)

The third and last phase of the civic body polls, which took place in 233 urban local bodies of 26 districts that included 152 Nagar Panchayats, 76 Nagar Palika Parishads and five municipal corporations, saw an average turnout of 58.72 per cent. Counting of votes will be done on December 1.

While the polling process was largely peaceful, Barabanki police were accused of lathicharging supporters of candidates and even a few voters in Gandhi Nagar area of the district.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the average voter turnout for all three phases of the elections was around 53.02 per cent, 6.82 per cent higher as compared to the 2012 elections when 46.2 per cent polling was recorded.

The SEC also said that in the third phase, the lowest average polling of 41.26 per cent was recorded in 16 municipal corporations, while 58.15 per cent turnout was recorded in 198 Nagar Palika Parishads and 68.3 per cent in 438 Nagar Panchayats.

Among the 26 districts that voted on Wednesday, the highest turnout of 73.46 per cent was recorded in Kanpur Dehat, 72.92 per cent in Maharajganj and 67.98 per cent in Saharanpur. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Moradabad (48.47 per cent), followed by Bareilly (53.17 per cent) and Rae Bareli (54.7 per cent).

In the municipal corporations, elections for the post of mayor were held for the first time in Saharanpur and Firozabad, where voter turnout was recorded at 63.57 per cent and 55.82 per cent respectively. Among other municipal corporations, Bareilly recorded a 45 per cent turnout, Jhansi recorded 52.07 per cent and Moradabad recorded 41.82 per cent.

Inquiry against 18 officials who missed training

Allahabad: A departmental inquiry has been ordered against 18 government employees for allegedly missing out on a training session for the urban local body polls on Wednesday in Allahabad.

The session was meant for those involved in counting votes on December 1. Officials said 721 staff marked their attendance, while 18 were absent. The salaries of those under inquiry has been put on hold.

Among those penalised were counting supervisors (senior government officials), counting assistants and additional counting assistants (grade four employees).

