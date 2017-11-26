Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 LIVE UPDATES: Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 LIVE UPDATES: For the first time in 100 years, Lucknow, the city of Nawabs, will choose a woman mayor. Uttar Pradesh civic polls 2017 LIVE UPDATES: For the first time in 100 years, Lucknow, the city of Nawabs, will choose a woman mayor.

Polling has begun in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh civic polls which will cover 25 districts. Varanasi and Lucknow are among the prominent regions which will vote today. For the first time in 100 years, Lucknow, the city of Nawabs, will choose a woman mayor. All the parties have fielded female candidates after the Lucknow mayoral seat was reserved for women.

In the first phase of polls, which ended on November 22, 52 per cent voting was recorded in 24 districts. The civic polls are being seen as the first major test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the BJP swept to power in the assembly elections in March.

9.30 am: Union Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow.

9.00 am: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and his wife Rajkumari Devi cast their votes in Allahabad.

8.30 am: Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza casts his vote in Lucknow.

Local body polls: Voting underway in Aligarh pic.twitter.com/khOwVdQfAV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 26, 2017



Voting for second phase of local body elections in Uttar Pradesh begins (visuals from Varanasi) pic.twitter.com/r9w6OKsElz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 26, 2017

