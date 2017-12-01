UP civic polls 2017 Live Updates: Counting begins, BJP’s Lucknow mayor candidate says victory is certain

UP nigar nigam poll results: Over 3.36 crore voters exercised their rights at 36,269 polling booths in the state to decide the fate of 79,113 candidates. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand/Files) UP nigar nigam poll results: Over 3.36 crore voters exercised their rights at 36,269 polling booths in the state to decide the fate of 79,113 candidates. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand/Files)

The counting of the three-phase municipal elections or 652 urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh has begun this morning. The election will also serve as a litmus test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s nine-month government. Moreover, with elections underway in the state of Gujarat, the ruling BJP will be looking for a sweep to reiterate what it claims is an unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Adityanath has himself campaigned across 16 local bodies.

The elections was conducted in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29 and the voter turnout was around 52.4 per cent. Over 3.36 crore voters exercised their rights at 36,269 polling booths in the state to decide the fate of 79,113 candidates.

Uttar Pradesh nagar nigam polls 2017 Live Updates:

8:55 AM: BJP Lucknow Mayor candidate, Sanyukta Bhatia told ANI “I don’t consider anyone my competitor. I will be number one, no matter who is second or third.”

In the last municipal elections, 2012, the BJP had won by a landslide, bagging 10 out of 12 mayoral positions. The current Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma was elected as the Lucknow mayor. This time, however, the city will get a woman mayor as the Lucknow mayoral seat has been reserved for women.

