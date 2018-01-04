Uttar Pradesh: Cinema halls to show Kumbh Mela logo before screening movies

While instructions in this regard have already been issued, the order will be implemented as soon as the theatres receive the Kumbh logo visual. (Photo: Reuters) While instructions in this regard have already been issued, the order will be implemented as soon as the theatres receive the Kumbh logo visual. (Photo: Reuters)

CINEMA HALLS in Uttar Pradesh will soon display the newly-unveiled logo for Kumbh Mela, right after the National Anthem is played, to make youths understand the importance of the religious festival.

While instructions in this regard have already been issued, the order will be implemented as soon as the theatres receive the Kumbh logo visual.

The logo, released by the government last month, shows a group of sadhus taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Allahabad in the backdrop of temples and a Swastik symbol. The logo reads ‘Sarvasidhipradh Kumbh’, meaning Kumbh is the provider of all accomplishments.

In a circular last month, the UP government had made it compulsory to carry the logo in all government publicity material, including hoardings and advertisements, with immediate effect.

The Kumbh Mela, which has lately joined the UNESCO’s list of “intangible world heritage”, is scheduled to be held in January 2019 in Allahabad.

“Soon, the logo will be sent to all cinema halls… UNESCO has declared Kumbh as an ‘intangible cultural heritage’ and we plan to promote it extensively as a tourism destination in the state. The idea behind the move is to make the youngsters aware about the culture and tradition of Kumbh and to publicise Kumbh 2019,” Principal Secretary (Toursim) Awanish Awasthi said.

On January 1, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed departments concerned to complete preparations for the Kumbh Mela “well in time”. Kumbh Mela was last held in 2013 and attended by around 10 crore people.

The government expects nearly 12 crore people to visit Allahabad this time. It has also changed the nomenclature of the fair — the Ardh Kumbh will now be known as Kumbh. Orders have also been issued to carry only the updated name of the Mela in all correspondence.

Nearly Rs 2,500 crore will be devoted for the first Kumbh in Allahabad in January 2019 under the Adityanath government. An official said about Rs 950 crore were spent on Kumbh in Allahabad in 2013. “So, it is a two-and-a-half-time jump in the budget. The government is clear — funds will not come in the way of world-class pilgrim facilities,” he added.

Officials said that over 200 projects of 16 departments are coming up at break-neck speed.

And this time at the Kumbh, it would not just be about a holy dip in the Sangam but also an “enhanced pilgrim experience”. It will be ensured that pilgrims have to travel the least distance on foot as shuttle buses will be used for the first time. — WITH PTI

