Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heaps praise on Maharana Pratap

“No discrimination will be done on the basis of caste, creed and religion,” Uttar Pradesh Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath said. (Source: PTI Photo) “No discrimination will be done on the basis of caste, creed and religion,” Uttar Pradesh Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath said. (Source: PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday showered praises on Rajput warrior king Maharana Pratap and Maratha warrior king Shivaji. “The people of the country will never show respect to someone like Jaichand, who had displayed his lust for power. Rather, they would embrace Maharana Pratap and Shivaji as role models,” he said while participating in the birth anniversary (according to the Vikram Samvat, the traditional Hindu calendar) celebrations of Maharana Pratap at the India-Nepal border area here. Adityanath offered floral tributes to the statue of the Rajput king and recalled his contributions.

He also saw an exhibition put up by members of the Tharu tribe.

Lauding the Tharu tribe, Adityanath said, “Members of the Tharu community are working as the defenders of the nation at the porous India-Nepal border region.”

He announced an intermediate school for the Tharu children and an auditorium for the community.

On the occasion, Adityanath said India was gradually becoming a superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the last three years, India has been able to assert itself on the global stage,” he said.

The BJP leader said both the Centre and the state government were working for the betterment of all sections of the society.

“No discrimination will be done on the basis of caste, creed and religion,” he added.

Later, the chief minister visited the Devipatan Temple and paid obeisance to the deity there. He interacted with the BJP workers there. Adityanath spent nearly an hour and a half at the temple.

On May 9, during the birth anniversary celebrations of Maharana Pratap in Lucknow, the chief minister had described the Rajput warrior king as a “role model for the society”.

“Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji are our role models and we must follow the path shown by them. Youngsters must learn a lesson from Maharana Pratap’s self-respect and strength of character. Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were invaders. The sooner we accept the truth, all the problems of our country will disappear,” he had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now