Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting today, will be chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will carry out the second cabinet meeting on Tuesday. CM Yogi will chair the meeting. According to Uttar Pradesh health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, the meeting will take place in Lucknow and is expected to start by 11 am. In a tweet about today’s meeting, Singh said that the agenda is to “serve the common man”. “Second Cabinet meeting of Shri Yogi Adityanath government’s scheduled for tomorrow at 11 am in Lucknow. Agenda is to serve the common man.” Earlier reports suggested that Yogi cabinet might hold the meeting in Allahabad.

In the maiden cabinet meeting chaired by the state CM on April 4, the Gorakhpur MP made a slew of decisions like waiving loans of farmers in the state. Fulfilling the poll promise, Yogi government announced that it will waive off farmers’ loans up to Rs 1 lakh of at least 2.15 crore small and marginal farmers totaling Rs 30,729 crore. The Chief Minister also announced measures to boost employment and investment in the state.

The formation of Anti-Romeo squad in the state to tackle instances of eve-teasing and harassment of women in the state was another major topic of discussion in the first cabinet meeting. During the meeting, the cabinet said that the opposition parties are trying to malign the reputation the image of the squad. The government also discussed the matter of illegal slaughterhouses and decided that no illegal meat shops will be allowed to run in the state. The cabinet also discussed issuing fresh licenses to new meat shop owners.

Yogi government has swiftly followed on multiple poll promises ever since it has come to power, such as shutting down illegal meat shops, waiving off farmers’ loans and banning gutkha and tobacco products in the state.

