‘Faltu baat hai’: Rajnath Singh on being considered as UP CM contender

BJP is currently struggling to select a leader for the post of Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 15, 2017 11:18 am
Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Rajnath Singh, UP CM, UP election result, Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP election results 2017, Uttar Pradesh election results, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Congress, Uttarakhand election results, BJP Modi, BJP Uttar Pradesh victory, Indian Express, India news Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

At a time when there is much speculation regarding BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday rubbished any talks of his name being considered for the post.

“Kya faltu baat hai? Sab anavashyak hai (It’s all unnecessary and futile talks),” the Home Minister said to a reporter.

Singh, the MP from Lucknow, was looked at as a contender by the party leadership but the Home Minister hasn’t shown much interest for the post.

Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya, one of the names supposedly in consideration for the next chief minister of the state, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Maurya, an MP from Phulpur, is the state BJP President and said that the meeting was a courtesy call to congratulate the Prime Minister over the results in Uttar Pradesh.

