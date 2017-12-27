Uttar Pradesh: Cataract surgeries in torchlight, CMO suspended

According to visuals that went viral, the surgeries were being performed in torchlight in the absence of electricity and hospital power backup. (ANI Photo) According to visuals that went viral, the surgeries were being performed in torchlight in the absence of electricity and hospital power backup. (ANI Photo)

The chief medical officer (CMO) of UP’s Unnao district was suspended following reports that cataract surgery was performed in torchlight at a community health centre (CHC) in Nawabganj on Monday.

UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh ordered the suspension on Tuesday, while District Magistrate (DM) Ravi Kumar NG ordered an inquiry by a committee headed by a sub-divisional magistrate, an additional CMO and another government doctor.

The cataract surgeries were performed on 32 patients at the CHC by Kanpur-based NGO Om Jagdamba Sewa Samiti on December 25. According to visuals that went viral, the surgeries were being performed in torchlight in the absence of electricity and hospital power backup.

DM Ravi Kumar NG said, “There are three government hospitals in the district with eye operation facilities, including district hospital and CHCs in Hassanganj and Purwa. The Nawabganj centre has no such facilities of required beds and post-operative care. Patients were made to lie on the floor, in the absence of electricity as the generator was not operated.”

According to the DM, the committee will probe allegations that the surgery was conducted on December 25 while the CMO had given them permission for December 26 and 27. “The CMO’s office gave the NGO permission for screening of patients on Monday, but they got the operations done that day. The hospital superintendent was not informed. There was a communication gap between authorities. This is a clear case of negligence. Serious action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said. All 32 patients are stable and their surgery was successful, the DM said.

Yogendra Kumar, the NGO chairman, claimed they had been organising such camps for around 10 years, and that they had obtained due permission from the CMO’s office for Monday’s camp.

“There were two private eye surgeons from Kanpur to perform the surgery. The operations started around 6 pm. When 3-4 patients were left to be operated upon, the electricity went off around 8.30 pm. The hospital generator was not working, so we started our own small generator and the doctors finished the remaining surgeries in the light powered by the generator,” Kumar said. The surgery on all 32 patients was finished in around three hours, he added.

Additional CMO Arjun Singh Sarang, who is also District Programme Manager (Eye), claimed that the NGO was given two copies of the permission letter for the eye surgery at the CHC. While one copy was for the NGO, the other was to be given to the superintendent. “I have been informed that the hospital staff had shown the letter to the CHC superintendent.”

Medical superintendent of the CHC, Debesh Das, said he was unaware of the NGO organising eye surgery there. He claimed he had been away from the CHC during the day for a meeting at the district headquarters, and got to know about the proceedings at 9.30 pm.

NGO chairman Kumar said, “The letter of permission was received by a ward boy at the CHC. He later told me he had shown the letter to the superintendent.”

The additional CMO claimed that though the CHC does not have facilities for eye surgery, the NGO was given permission as they confirmed they would bring their own equipment and surgeons.

“The NGO, which is among the four registered with us, has been organising such camps earlier as well. When we gave them permission, we had no idea about the number of patients. The hospital has 30 beds and some of them were already occupied,” he added.

Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi confirmed suspension of the CMO. He said a departmental inquiry had been initiated and the report would be submitted in three days.

